Campaigning continues ahead of May vote

Greek political leaders are continuing their campaign tours ahead of the May 21 elections.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will visit Corfu, and his itinerary on the Ionian island will start with a visit to cultural and tourist facilities. At 1 p.m., he will attend and speak at the presentation of the developmental program for the Ionian Islands Region. At 7 p.m., Mitsotakis will speak at an event organized by his ruling party, New Democracy, at the Municipal Regional Theater of Corfu.

Meanwhile, the leftist opposition leader, Alexis Tsipras, will visit the northern city of Drama. The leader of SYRIZA will speak at a gathering at the Municipal Conservatory at 7 p.m.