Demolition protocol issued for illegal constructions at Mykonos beach bar

A demolition protocol was issued on Friday for illegal constructions at a beach bar in Psarou on the island of Mykonos.

The protocol was issued following inspections carried out by environmental inspectors from the Ministry of Environment between April 4th and 11th.

The owner has the right to appeal the demolition decision within ten days.

According to reports, the surfaces that need to be demolished, as determined by the inspectors, exceed 500 square meters.