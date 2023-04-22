NEWS

Evia quake not a concern, expert says

A 4.5-magnitude earthquake that struck the island of Evia at 11.38 a.m. on Saturday should not be a cause of concern, according to the president of the Organization of Antiseismic Planning and Protection (OASP), Efthymios Lekkas.

“It is a continuation of the earthquakes from this fault in Evia last November and December,” he said.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located 5 kilometers away from the village of Zarakes in the Dystos municipality and 60 kilometers from Athens. The focal depth was detected at 10 kilometers.

The tremor was also felt in the Greek capital.

The main earthquake was followed by three aftershocks, with the strongest of them being 3.3 Richter.

