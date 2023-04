A ground crew member directs a Rafale jet at Tanagra military air base, about 82 kilometres (51miles) north of Athens, Greece, on Jan. 19, 2021. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]

The Hellenic Air Force (HAF) begins its annual medium-scale exercise Iniochos out of the Andravida Air Base in the Northwest Peloponnese on Monday.

The multinational exercise runs until May 4 and will include the participation of the air forces of Cyprus, France, India, Italy, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, Spain and the United States.

The HAF’s assets will include the recently acquired Rafale fighter jets.