Mitsotakis: Military ‘prerequisite for freedom and prosperity’

The country’s “strong armed forces protect our national independence, protect our sovereign rights and our national sovereignty and are an essential prerequisite for freedom and prosperity,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said.

Visiting the Special Forces Command of the Hellenic Navy in Skaramangas, Attica, Mitsotakis said that the support of both he and his government for the armed forces went beyond providing equipment.

“We also support the personnel of the Armed Forces. It is our obligation to do so,” he said.

Later, Mitsotakis was given a tour of the Special Forces Training Centre in Megalo Pefko, which is also in Attica. [AMNA]