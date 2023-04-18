NEWS

Mitsotakis: Military ‘prerequisite for freedom and prosperity’

Mitsotakis: Military ‘prerequisite for freedom and prosperity’
[InTime News]

The country’s “strong armed forces protect our national independence, protect our sovereign rights and our national sovereignty and are an essential prerequisite for freedom and prosperity,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said.

Visiting the Special Forces Command of the Hellenic Navy in Skaramangas, Attica, Mitsotakis said that the support of both he and his government for the armed forces went beyond providing equipment.

“We also support the personnel of the Armed Forces. It is our obligation to do so,” he said.

Later, Mitsotakis was given a tour of the Special Forces Training Centre in Megalo Pefko, which is also in Attica. [AMNA]

Politics Defense

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
KYSEA decides to move forward with Israeli missiles
NEWS

KYSEA decides to move forward with Israeli missiles

KYSEA meeting discusses progress in implementing arms programs
NEWS

KYSEA meeting discusses progress in implementing arms programs

Mitsotakis: Special salary scale for armed forces from 2023
NEWS

Mitsotakis: Special salary scale for armed forces from 2023

PM appoints two new deputy chiefs for National Intelligence Service
NEWS

PM appoints two new deputy chiefs for National Intelligence Service

President meets with Defense Minister
NEWS

President meets with Defense Minister

Erdogan praises Tayfun missile project, urges Greece to ‘behave’
NEWS

Erdogan praises Tayfun missile project, urges Greece to ‘behave’