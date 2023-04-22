FM Dendias says Athens remains cautious

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias welcomes the recent thaw in Greek-Turkish relations but reiterates that Athens remains cautious.

“I always watch developments in Greek-Turkish relations with great attention. Greece is not naive… We will see after the elections whether the honeymoon we are now living will be continued by Turkish politics or whether it will reverse course to the more usual one,” he told Skai TV on Saturday.

“We are watching things very carefully. It is our duty to protect the climate so that both societies can express their views without fear of an incident. The next governments that will emerge from the elections – we hope it will be New Democracy here – should manage the issue to see if there is hope for a solution to the Greek-Turkish dispute,” he added.

Dendias also noted that there has been more awareness in Greek society regarding the basic lines of the government’s foreign policy.

“During these four years under the [Kyriakos] Mitsotakis government, the parties were constantly informed by me, on the prime minister’s instructions, and there was a broader understanding of where the country was headed,” he said.