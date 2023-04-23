FM announces relocation of Greek forces to Egypt for potential Sudan rescue

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias announced that jointly with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ it was decided to relocate Air Force aircraft and members of the army’s Special Forces to Egypt on Sunday to participate in a potential operation to rescue Greek and Cypriot citizens that remain trapped in Sudan.

In his statement, Dendias underlined that the top priority is the safe rescue of the Greek citizens that are in Sudan noting that the government remains in close cooperation with its partners and allies.

He also explained that Cypriot citizens are also included in the Greek citizens rescue list.

Dendias underlined that the Foreign Ministry is in close contact with the other EU state members in case of a possible rescue operation of the European citizens and said that he will raise the issue as a matter of top priority, on Monday morning at the EU Foreign Affairs Council that will be held in Luxembourg. [AMNA]