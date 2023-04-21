NEWS

Dendias meets UN Special Envoy for Syria

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen on Friday met with Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias at the Foreign Ministry in Athens to discuss the latest developments in Syria. 

The meeting was held in conjunction with an informal “retreat” for Syria, taking place from April 21-23 in the Greek capital, organized by the European Union with the support of the Greek foreign ministry. 

EU member-state special representatives for Syria are also expected to attend the event. 

Greece’s hosting of the retreat highlights its interest in the situation in Syria and its recognition of the importance of finding a solution to ensure stability and security in the wider Eastern Mediterranean region, the Foreign Ministry said. [AMNA]

 

 

 

