Greek political leaders continue campaigning ahead of May 21 elections

As the May 21 elections approach, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his political rivals are intensifying their campaigns.

At 7 p.m. on Monday, Mitsotakis is scheduled to address a rally of his New Democracy party in Egaleo, western Attica.

Similarly, Alexis Tsipras, the leader of the main opposition party, SYRIZA, will deliver a speech on the island of Kos at 7.30 p.m.

PASOK-Movement for Change leader, Nikos Androulakis, will also hold a speech in Agrinio at the same time.