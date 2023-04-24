NEWS

Greek political leaders continue campaigning ahead of May 21 elections

As the May 21 elections approach, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his political rivals are intensifying their campaigns.

At 7 p.m. on Monday, Mitsotakis is scheduled to address a rally of his New Democracy party in Egaleo, western Attica.

Similarly, Alexis Tsipras, the leader of the main opposition party, SYRIZA, will deliver a speech on the island of Kos at 7.30 p.m.

PASOK-Movement for Change leader, Nikos Androulakis, will also hold a speech in Agrinio at the same time. 

 

