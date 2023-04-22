NEWS

Mitsotakis stresses need for political stability after May 21 vote

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Saturday emphasized the importance of political stability in a televised address following his official visit to President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, where he requested the dissolution of Parliament and called for elections. 

“Greece needs a clear perspective and clear solutions,” he said. 

Mitsotakis also mentioned the external crises that Greece had faced in recent years and overcame, highlighting the resilience of the economy and society. He stressed that the country is close to regaining its investment grade rating, which would result in cheaper borrowing for the state, businesses, and households. 

“This national goal, along with the need for strong international representation, requires political stability over a four-year horizon,” he said. 

Mitsotakis further underlined that political stability is a national necessity and a decisive criterion for the vote. He expressed optimism for the future as long as the people “remain united and avoid lies, mudslinging, and empty slogans.”

Elections will be held on May 21.

