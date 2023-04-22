NEWS

Far right may run in different guise

Far right may run in different guise

With elections nearing and the Supreme Court set to decide whether a particular party has the right to participate, the landscape remains blurry regarding the fate of the extreme-right National Party of jailed former Golden Dawn official Ilias Kasidiaris.

Following the government’s recent legislative intervention, which attempted to exclude the party from running, there is growing concern at the Supreme Court sparked by reports that Kasidiaris may choose not to participate in a political formation as a candidate for Parliament, in order to avoid a decision that would bar his party.

Kathimerini understands that apart from Kasidiaris, the National Party itself – whose leadership was taken over by a former prosecutor of the Supreme Court, Anastasios Kanellopoulos, so that it evades a potential election ban – may also not participate in the upcoming election.

The reason for these developments is that it is considered a given that the Supreme Court will exclude the party from taking part.

Instead, Kathimerini understands that Kanellopoulos is not ruling out taking part in the May 21 elections with his own party, EAN. This particular scenario had been hinted by Kanellopoulos some time ago.

Moreover, according to information seen by Kathimerini, EAN filed its legal documents with the Supreme Court last February.

According to a judicial source, the issue is complicated and any decision by the Supreme Court becomes extremely difficult in the event that Kanellopoulos’ EAN party runs in the elections. This party, according to the same source, cannot be excluded unless there is evidence that Kasidiaris is behind it.

Kasidiaris is serving a 13-year prison sentence for membership in a criminal organization. He founded the National Party after receiving his sentence in 2020. He was convicted as a leading member of an extreme-right Golden Dawn, which carried out multiple attacks against migrants and political rivals.

Elections Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greek president approves PM request for May 21 election
NEWS

Greek president approves PM request for May 21 election

Mitsotakis stresses need for political stability after May 21 vote
NEWS

Mitsotakis stresses need for political stability after May 21 vote

PM requests dissolution of Parliament, proclamation of elections
NEWS

PM requests dissolution of Parliament, proclamation of elections

Mitsotakis attends signing of road agreement in Messinia
NEWS

Mitsotakis attends signing of road agreement in Messinia

Mitsotakis to tour three Peloponnesian regions on Friday
NEWS

Mitsotakis to tour three Peloponnesian regions on Friday

Erdogan offers free gas pre-election after first Black Sea field shipment
NEWS

Erdogan offers free gas pre-election after first Black Sea field shipment