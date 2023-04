FM briefs parliamentary parties on the situation in Sudan

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias briefed the representatives of the parliamentary parties on the situation in Sudan on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Foreign Minister Andreas Katsaniotis, Giorgos Koumoutsakos from ruling New Democracy (ND), Giannis Bournous from main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance, Kostas Skandalidis from PASOK-KINAL, Thanassis Pafilis from the Communist Party of Greece (KKE) , Vassilis Viliardos from Elliniki Lysi and Dimitris Liapis from MeRA25. [AMNA]