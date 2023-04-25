First group of Greeks evacuated from Sudan set to arrive soon

The first 28 Greeks evacuated from Sudan will arrive at a military airfield in Elefsina, west of Athens, Tuesday morning.

According to military officials, a Hellenic Air Force C-27 transport plane has departed from Aswan, Egypt, at 6.20 a.m. Tuesday and is scheduled to arrive at Elefsina, headquarters of 112 Combat Wing, at 10.20 am. A second C-27 has departed Elefsina for Aswan, according to an unofficial statement.

Early Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that seven more Greek citizens had departed Sudan and arrived at Aqaba Jordan.

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias thanked his Dutch counterpart, Wopke Hoekstra, for his country’s aid in helping evacuate the group from Sudan.

Still, dozens of Greeks are still stranded in Sudan, authorities estimate.