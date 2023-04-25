NEWS

First group of Greeks evacuated from Sudan set to arrive soon

First group of Greeks evacuated from Sudan set to arrive soon
Instagram @lostshmi/via REUTERS

The first 28 Greeks evacuated from Sudan will arrive at a military airfield in Elefsina, west of Athens, Tuesday morning.

According to military officials, a Hellenic Air Force C-27 transport plane has departed from Aswan, Egypt, at 6.20 a.m. Tuesday and is scheduled to arrive at Elefsina, headquarters of 112 Combat Wing, at 10.20 am. A second C-27 has departed Elefsina for Aswan, according to an unofficial statement.

Early Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that seven more Greek citizens had departed Sudan and arrived at Aqaba Jordan.

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias thanked his Dutch counterpart, Wopke Hoekstra, for his country’s aid in helping evacuate the group from Sudan.

Still, dozens of Greeks are still stranded in Sudan, authorities estimate. 

Diplomacy War

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Foreigners airlifted out; Sudanese seek refuge from fighting
NEWS

Foreigners airlifted out; Sudanese seek refuge from fighting

Aircraft dispatched to Djibouti to collect Greeks
NEWS

Aircraft dispatched to Djibouti to collect Greeks

EU will keep pushing for settlement in Sudan, Borrell says
NEWS

EU will keep pushing for settlement in Sudan, Borrell says

More Greeks evacuated from Sudan
NEWS

More Greeks evacuated from Sudan

First Greeks evacuated from Sudan
NEWS

First Greeks evacuated from Sudan

Sudan evacuation not feasible at the moment, diplomatic sources say
NEWS

Sudan evacuation not feasible at the moment, diplomatic sources say