Bomb squad called to Russian Embassy

The Greek Police have called in the bomb squad to investigate a suspicious item found at the Russian Embassy in the Athens suburb of Neo Psychiko.

According to the police, a man tried to deliver a package to the embassy earlier, but embassy staff refused to accept it. As the man was leaving and getting into a taxi, he threw the package towards the embassy. The package hit the exterior gate and remained at the scene to be inspected.

Updates will be provided as they become available.