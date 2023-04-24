NEWS

Bomb squad called to Russian Embassy

Bomb squad called to Russian Embassy
File photo.

The Greek Police have called in the bomb squad to investigate a suspicious item found at the Russian Embassy in the Athens suburb of Neo Psychiko.

According to the police, a man tried to deliver a package to the embassy earlier, but embassy staff refused to accept it. As the man was leaving and getting into a taxi, he threw the package towards the embassy. The package hit the exterior gate and remained at the scene to be inspected.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

Police Russia Diplomacy Security

