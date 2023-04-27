NEWS

Delphi Forum: US envoy stresses importance of equal accessibility to education

[AMNA]

The importance of public education in social mobility and progress, looking back on the story of his parents who left a very small village in Greece for the US, was highlighted by the US Ambassador to Greece, George Tsunis, during a discussion at the annual Delphi Forum.

The US ambassador said that diversity, integration, equal accessibility are “a key priority for any enlightened society and that education is a basic human right” and must be equal and not exclude anyone. He cited studies that show that education is a cornerstone for socio-economic progress, pointing out the need to ensure equal opportunities for all in life.

“That is part of our ethos,” he said and identified as important the need to “bring all our children to school” and provide the opportunity to achieve their best.

[AMNA]

