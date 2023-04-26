Progressive gov’t may depend on KKE or MeRA25 support, Tsipras says

In the event that a “progressive convergence” was 10-15 seats short of a parliamentary majority after the coming elections, the Communist KKE and Yanis Varoufakis’ MeRA25 would be faced with the decision to support such a government or pave the way for the New Democracy to return to power, SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras has said.

The main opposition leader said that he is seeking a strong mandate to form a progressive coalition government on the basis of his party’s program for the recovery of the economy and for supporting society.

Speaking at the Delphi Forum, Tsipras claimed that New Democracy “appears to be a brotherless party,” which appeared to be “not so much unwilling as unable” to cooperate with other political parties.

Asked about a recent Standard and Poor’s report that “takes a positive view of [giving Greece] an investment grade but is waiting for the election results,” and whether a SYRIZA-led coalition government could also accommodate MeRA25 after the latter “raised a currency issue”, Tsipras said that Varoufakis was “opening up an issue that does not concern society and one that has to do with his own obsessions.”

He pointed out that “Standard and Poor’s and other rating agencies upgraded Greece by two notches during SYRIZA’s government and this course continued later with another two notches under the New Democracy government.”

He also pointed out that Fitch, in a recent report on the course of the economy, had also referred to the Greek elections and said that there was no uncertainty about the economy, regardless of the election result.

“So, let us not then create uncertainties where there are none,” he added.

Tsipras underlined that “the major issue and the national goal for the country is not something we have already achieved – to remain in the eurozone, to exit the memoranda and settle the debt – but to heal the wounds from the eight-year period of the memoranda that still afflict Greek society.” [AMNA, Kathimerini]