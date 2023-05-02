Seismologist calls for vigilance in Corinthian Gulf

In the wake of 4.2 magnitude earthquake in Nafpaktos, seismologist Gerasimos Papadopoulos has stressed the need for preparation and vigilance noting that the Corinthian Gulf can “give” large earthquakes.

“The data we have, which are irrefutable, show us that strong earthquakes of magnitude 6 and above in the Corinthian Gulf recur every 25 to 30 years. We are at 27 years now. The last strong earthquake of this kind was in Aigio in 1995,” he said.