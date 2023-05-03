Jailed neo-Nazi to appeal court decision blocking him from May 21 elections

National Party founder and leader Ilias Kasidiaris on Wednesday said he will appeal the Supreme Court’s decision to block his party’s participation in the May 21 national elections.

The appeal will be submitted to European courts and the Supreme Special Court, added the jailed far-right party leader, speaking one day after a 9-1 vote by the Supreme Court rejected his party’s application to run in the upcoming ballot.

“[Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos] Mitsotakis’ regime finally destroyed democracy and hatefully attacked hundreds of thousands of Greek citizens. It violated their civil rights and forbade them from voting for the party of their choice,” he said.

He also claimed that the Supreme Court’s action was useless, since he said the country would have to hold a second round of elections on July 2, “when our time will come, and we will register very high election returns and punish the corrupt political system.”

A former MP, Ilias Kasidiaris is serving a jail sentence for his high-level participation in the neo-Nazi criminal organization Golden Dawn.