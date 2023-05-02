NEWS

Supreme Court to decide fate of Kasidiaris party

Supreme Court to decide fate of Kasidiaris party

Τhe Supreme Court will on Tuesday decide the fate of the National Party founded by the convicted criminal and former Golden Dawn MP Ilias Kasidiaris.

The decision of the Supreme Court will be based on the recent law, passed by the Parliament (voted by New Democracy and PASOK), which prohibits the participation in elections of those convicted of a number of serious offenses, including that of criminal organization.

The competent Supreme Court body that will rule on the Kasidiaris party will also rule on all the parties that have applied to participate in the forthcoming elections, as is always the case in the runup to elections.

However, this is the first time the issue is being raised of banning a party that has within its ranks people convicted of running a criminal organization such as the former members of Golden Dawn, even if there is only a first-instance conviction and not an irrevocable sentence. 

Politics Crime Justice Elections

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Team Jorge vote meddlers have branch in Greece
NEWS

Team Jorge vote meddlers have branch in Greece

North Macedonia artist comments on exhibition incident
NEWS

North Macedonia artist comments on exhibition incident

15,000-euro fine for Hydra man who threw kitten from an eight-meter ledge
NEWS

15,000-euro fine for Hydra man who threw kitten from an eight-meter ledge

Foreign national arrested in Thessaloniki on Interpol notice
NEWS

Foreign national arrested in Thessaloniki on Interpol notice

Reporters Without Borders hail Karaivaz arrests
NEWS

Reporters Without Borders hail Karaivaz arrests

Karaivaz murder suspects given deadline to testify
NEWS

Karaivaz murder suspects given deadline to testify