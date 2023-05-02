Supreme Court to decide fate of Kasidiaris party

Τhe Supreme Court will on Tuesday decide the fate of the National Party founded by the convicted criminal and former Golden Dawn MP Ilias Kasidiaris.

The decision of the Supreme Court will be based on the recent law, passed by the Parliament (voted by New Democracy and PASOK), which prohibits the participation in elections of those convicted of a number of serious offenses, including that of criminal organization.

The competent Supreme Court body that will rule on the Kasidiaris party will also rule on all the parties that have applied to participate in the forthcoming elections, as is always the case in the runup to elections.

However, this is the first time the issue is being raised of banning a party that has within its ranks people convicted of running a criminal organization such as the former members of Golden Dawn, even if there is only a first-instance conviction and not an irrevocable sentence.