Politicians mark anniversary of fatal Marfin Bank arson attack

Greek politicians marked the 13-year anniversary of the firebomb attack on a branch of Marfin Bank in downtown Athens which led to the death of three people.

“Thirteen years since the Marfin tragedy,” tweeted Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, while Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias wrote, “We do not forget the victims of the tragedy. We continue to demand justice; the guilty must be brought to justice.”

Epameinondas Tsakalis, 36, Paraskevi Zoulia, 32, Angeliki Papathanasopoulou, 32, and her unborn baby died of smoke inhalation on May 5, 2010, after becoming trapped in the Stadiou Street branch of Marfin Bank that was firebombed by anti-austerity rioters who had targeted several businesses in the area.