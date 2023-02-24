Support to Kyiv ‘unwavering’

Marking the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed Greece’s unwavering support to Kyiv in a tweet on Friday.

“One year after the illegal invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Greece stands unwaveringly on the side of the brave defenders of freedom and democracy. Our thoughts are also with the devastated city of Mariupol and our fellow Greeks there,” he wrote.

For his part, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias reiterated in his post that “Greece has been and remains on the side of the Ukrainian people, faithful to its principles of respect for international legitimacy and the territorial sovereignty of all states and against any revisionism.”

In her message, Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou underlined Greece’s support to the Ukrainian people, who “are heroically fighting against the Russian invasion for the freedom and territorial integrity of their homeland.”

“Support for Ukraine is the duty of all of us,” the president of the republic said.