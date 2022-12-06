NEWS

Anniversary of boy’s murder marked by riots

Riots broke out in the central Athens district of Exarchia on Tuesday afternoon after the end of a march in memory of Alexis Grigoropoulos, murdered by a police officer in 2008.

Initially, assailants set fire to a dumpster on Benaki Street and then launched an attack with Molotov cocktails against riot police, who, in turn, used chemicals to disperse their assailants.

In preparation for the march, Athens was turned into a veritable fortress with more than 4,000 police officers on duty. Water trucks were also on alert, for targeted water drops wherever needed.

Molotov cocktails also rained down in central Thessaloniki after the end of the march. Police responded with tear gas.

 

