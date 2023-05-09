MeRA25 not here to ‘become Mr Tsipras’ ministers,’ says Varoufakis

MeRA25 was not founded in 2018 in order to play a backseat role in a government led by Alexis Tsipras, the head of the radical left party, Yanis Varoufakis, indicated on Tuesday, ruling out the possibility of joining a coalition with SYRIZA.

“We have come to the conclusion that an understanding cannot be reached when SYRIZA’s leadership says ‘come after Sunday,’ meaning that they may give us a ministry,” Varoufakis, who served as finance minister from January to July 2015 under the SYRIZA-led government, said in comments to Skai TV.

“Well, we’re not interested. We didn’t create MeRA25 to become Mr Tsipras’ minister,” he added, indicating that a serious overture has not been forthcoming from the leader of the main opposition party.

“Alexis Tsipras has been talking about cooperation between SYRIZA, PASOK and MeRA25 for the past two years. If they want to work with us, they need to talk to us,” he said.