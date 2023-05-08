PM, Tsipras agree on TV debate for second ballot

The first agreement was reached on Monday by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras for a one-on-one debate in view of the second election, in case the polls of May 21 do not produce a government.

“In the next election, because there is indeed a bonus, of course there should be a debate,” the ruling New Democracy president told ANT1 TV.

“In the next elections, in which the question of who will rule the country will be much clearer, things will be much clearer,” he said.

A short time later and while speaking on OPEN channel the SYRIZA president seemed to adopt Mitsotakis’ reasoning: “If we go to a second election, it will be a referendum. Either Tsipras or Mitsotakis. That will be the picture,” Tsipras said.

Meanwhile, as for Wednesday’s debate between all leaders of political parties that have parliamentary representation, Mitsotakis rejected the claim that they will simply be “parallel monologues.”

He added, among other things, that there is a need for a debate to be held on the issue of “progressive governance” and for the leaders to explain “how it will work.”