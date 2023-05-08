NEWS

PASOK closer to SYRIZA than to ND, Mitsotakis says

[InTime News]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Monday that PASOK, under the leadership of Nikos Androulakis, is closer to SYRIZA than to New Democracy, while reiterating his conviction that his conservative party will secure an absolute majority in the upcoming general election.

“We have significant differences with PASOK,” Mitsotakis said during an interview with Antenna TV. “Mr Androulakis himself has repeatedly stated that he does not want me as prime minister. On a political level, I see substantial differences on various issues such as the evaluation of public servants, Article 16 (regarding the establishment of private universities), and our positions on the economy.”

“Therefore, Mr Androulakis and PASOK are much closer to SYRIZA than they are to New Democracy and myself,” he said.

Mitsotakis expressed his confidence in New Democracy achieving its goal of obtaining an absolute majority in the elections.

“At this moment, there are significant differences between New Democracy and PASOK, and I continue to believe that the best scenario for the country is a government with New Democracy at the helm,” he said.

“I am pursuing an absolute majority, and I believe I can achieve it,” he said.

Politics Elections

