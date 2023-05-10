NEWS

Police safely evacuate group of migrants stranded on Evros River islet

File photo. [InTime News]

A group of 17 undocumented migrants located on an islet in the Evros River, near the Pythio area of Didymoticho, was safely evacuated by police border protection officers, with the assistance of a specialized rescue team and in the presence of Frontex officers.

The group comprised seven men, two women, and eight minors, as reported by the police. They had crossed the river using a boat provided by a trafficker who later abandoned them on the islet.

Authorities have confirmed that all individuals are in good health. [AMNA]

