Court stops plan to delimit Rafina stream

The Council of State, the country’s top administrative court, has issued a temporary order to freeze plans to delimit an important stream in Rafina, East Attica. 

The stream, which has a rich ecosystem, is classified by Presidential Decree as a stream of “Special Environmental Interest.” 

The ruling came after two local ecological associations and residents appealed to the court, saying the delimitation goes against the European and national environmental legal framework and calling for the stream’s deforestation to be stopped.

