Hotelier arrested on Mykonos for illegal construction

Police on Mykonos have arrested a 71-year-old businessman for carrying out illegal construction on a hotel he owns near Loulos Beach, on the popular holiday island’s southeastern coast.

Officers also arrested four foreign nationals and a Greek man who appear to have been employed by the 71-year-old to actually carry out the work, for which the proper license had not been granted.

The 71-year-old faces additional charges for employing one of the foreign nationals – a 42-year-old Albanian man – even though he did not have a residence permit or social security.

The arrests, which took place on Monday, are part of an ongoing crackdown following revelations of rampant illegal construction on the Cycladic island.