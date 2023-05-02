NEWS

Hotelier arrested on Mykonos for illegal construction

Hotelier arrested on Mykonos for illegal construction
File photo. [InTime News]

Police on Mykonos have arrested a 71-year-old businessman for carrying out illegal construction on a hotel he owns near Loulos Beach, on the popular holiday island’s southeastern coast.

Officers also arrested four foreign nationals and a Greek man who appear to have been employed by the 71-year-old to actually carry out the work, for which the proper license had not been granted.

The 71-year-old faces additional charges for employing one of the foreign nationals – a 42-year-old Albanian man – even though he did not have a residence permit or social security.

The arrests, which took place on Monday, are part of an ongoing crackdown following revelations of rampant illegal construction on the Cycladic island.

Crime Environment

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Building permits outside Mykonos town plan halted
NEWS

Building permits outside Mykonos town plan halted

‘Wild West’ at protected Zakynthos marine park
NEWS

‘Wild West’ at protected Zakynthos marine park

Brothers to face magistrate over 2021 murder of journalist
NEWS

Brothers to face magistrate over 2021 murder of journalist

Supreme Court to decide fate of Kasidiaris party
NEWS

Supreme Court to decide fate of Kasidiaris party

North Macedonia artist comments on exhibition incident
NEWS

North Macedonia artist comments on exhibition incident

15,000-euro fine for Hydra man who threw kitten from an eight-meter ledge
NEWS

15,000-euro fine for Hydra man who threw kitten from an eight-meter ledge