Beleri responds to election victory with unity and equality pledge

Fred Beleri, the Greek minority candidate in the Himara region of southern Albania, has responded to news of his victory in the local elections held on Sunday. Despite his current detention by Albanian authorities on charges of vote-buying, Beleri expressed a commitment to equality and unity.

In a Facebook post Monday, Beleri stated, “Democracy has won! Himara has won! I am grateful to those who showed courage. I empathize with those who succumbed to terrorism. Today, there are no winners or losers. All the citizens of Himara, and myself as the mayor, first among equals, walk united to become even stronger, defending democracy and human rights.”

The detention of Beleri has caused a diplomatic dispute between Athens and Tirana.