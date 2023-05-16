NEWS

EU’s Borrell calls on Turkey to fix ‘shortcomings’ in election process

The EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, on Tuesday called on Turkey to address shortcomings in its election process that have been identified by European observers.

“We note the preliminary findings and conclusions of the International Election Observation Mission of the OSCE and the Council of Europe, and call on Turkish authorities to address the shortcomings identified,” Borrell said in a statement.

“The EU attaches the utmost importance to the need for transparent, inclusive and credible elections, in a level playing field,” he said. [Reuters]

