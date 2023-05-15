NEWS

For Turkey runoff, potential kingmaker draws red line at Kurdish concessions

For Turkey runoff, potential kingmaker draws red line at Kurdish concessions
[AP]

Sinan Ogan, Turkey’s nationalist presidential candidate who finished third in Sunday’s election, said he could only support main opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu in the runoff if he agrees to offer no concessions to a pro-Kurdish party.

Ogan won 5.2% in Sunday’s first round of the presidential election. President Tayyip Erdogan, who led after the Sunday vote, and Kilicdaroglu will take part in the runoff, set for May 28.

“We will consult with our voter base for our decision in the runoff. But we already made clear that the fight against terrorism and sending refugees back are our red lines,” Ogan, who took 5.2% of the initial vote, told Reuters in an interview on Monday. [Reuters]

Turkey Elections Interview Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Erdogan speaks to Kathimerini, calls for new era in Greece-Turkey relations
NEWS

Erdogan speaks to Kathimerini, calls for new era in Greece-Turkey relations

Mitsotakis hopes for better relations with Turkey if reelected as Greek premier
NEWS

Mitsotakis hopes for better relations with Turkey if reelected as Greek premier

Beleri responds to election victory with unity and equality pledge
NEWS

Beleri responds to election victory with unity and equality pledge

Turkey appears headed for runoff in presidential race as Erdogan performs better than expected
NEWS

Turkey appears headed for runoff in presidential race as Erdogan performs better than expected

Political leaders engage in campaign activities ahead of elections
NEWS

Political leaders engage in campaign activities ahead of elections

Beleri wins Himara mayoral race in Albania’s local elections
NEWS

Beleri wins Himara mayoral race in Albania’s local elections