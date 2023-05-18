NEWS

Man arrested for raping teen in his house

Panagiotis Vlahoutsakos

A 42-year-old man was arrested in central Athens on Wednesday after he was accused of raping a teenage girl.

The 17-year-old girl appeared at the police station of Agios Panteleimonas on Wednesday night and told officers that she had been sexually assaulted by a Pakistani national with whom she had friendly relations. 

According to her statement, the incident took place at the suspect’s house where she was cornered in his bedroom and raped at knifepoint. After the report, officers arrested the man in his house and seized his mobile phone, in which they found naked pictures of the victim. 

The 17-year-old will undergo a forensic examination. 

Crime

