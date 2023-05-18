NEWS

Small illegal building on Mykonos beach demolished

Small illegal building on Mykonos beach demolished
[Mykonos Live TV]

Authorities on the island of Mykonos, southern Greece, demolished on Thursday a small structure built illegally on a beach on the northern coast. 

The building, a small square cement structure with a window door, surrounded by a reed fence, was located on Mersini beach. It had been recorded as illegal and issued a demolition order since 2016, but no action had been taken. 

The demolition was undertaken by a private company after receiving the green light from the Decentralized Administration of the Aegean. 

The question that remains is whether, given the lack of means from the Decentralized Administration, the private company has a wider interest in assisting with demolitions on the island, or the company’s interest is exhausted in this particular case.

small-illegal-building-on-mykonos-beach-demolished0
[Mykonos Live TV]

 

Construction Tourism Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Mykonos beach club set to lose license
NEWS

Mykonos beach club set to lose license

Mykonos fines to be reduced with demolitions
NEWS

Mykonos fines to be reduced with demolitions

Removal of illegal Mykonos structures begins
NEWS

Removal of illegal Mykonos structures begins

AI deployed to identify illegal construction on Mykonos
NEWS

AI deployed to identify illegal construction on Mykonos

Two workers arrested for illegal construction in Mykonos
NEWS

Two workers arrested for illegal construction in Mykonos

Seven people arrested in Mykonos for urban planning violations
NEWS

Seven people arrested in Mykonos for urban planning violations