Small illegal building on Mykonos beach demolished

Authorities on the island of Mykonos, southern Greece, demolished on Thursday a small structure built illegally on a beach on the northern coast.

The building, a small square cement structure with a window door, surrounded by a reed fence, was located on Mersini beach. It had been recorded as illegal and issued a demolition order since 2016, but no action had been taken.

The demolition was undertaken by a private company after receiving the green light from the Decentralized Administration of the Aegean.

The question that remains is whether, given the lack of means from the Decentralized Administration, the private company has a wider interest in assisting with demolitions on the island, or the company’s interest is exhausted in this particular case.

[Mykonos Live TV]