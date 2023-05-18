NEWS

PM visits Thessaloniki metro for train trial operation

[Intime News]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was a passenger in the first trial operation of the Thessaloniki metro on Thursday.

The project has been plagued by years of delays mainly caused by the two re-designings of the Venizelos and Agia Sofia stations and legal wrangling over the antiquities uncovered while digging. 

Mitsotakis and the ministers accompanying him travelled the entire route from the new railway station to the Pylea depot, at a low speed.

“The metro of Thessaloniki is now set in trial operation and those that had the opportunity to accompany us today saw that this government kept its promise,” Mitsotakis told the press.

According to Attiko Metro, the public company responsible for the development and construction of the Athens and Thessaloniki metros, has said the project will be delivered at the end of the year and operation will start in 2024.

