Mitsotakis attends signing of road agreement in Messenia

An agreement to build a road linking Kalamata, Rizomilos, Pylos and Methoni in Messenia, along the southwestern section of the Peloponnese was signed at Kalamata airport on Friday, in the presence of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and by former premier Antonis Samaras, under whose government the project began.

“A decades-long unmet expectation comes now to be implemented by the government of New Democracy, so that we may within the next few years have a modern and safe road,” Mitsotakis said.

He said the project was a dream of shipowner Vassilis Constantakopoulos, who envisioned and funded the Costa Navarino complex, and was planned by Samaras, who authorized the preliminary studies.

Addressing the event, Samaras blamed the SYRIZA-ANEL government for delaying the project.

Earlier, on a visit to the town of Megalopoli, a major electricity-producing center, Mitsotakis underlined said that if reelected, his government will pay even greater attention to the regions facing uncertainty due to the gradual phasing out of lignite mining following the EU’s green transition program.

Megalopoli and Ptolemaida, in western Macedonia, have historically relied heavily on an economy of lignite-fired electricity production plants.

Both these regions “have secured the maximum possible subsidies and financing,” he noted, therefore “Megalopoli is bound to attract other types of investors who will come here.”

The premier also said that on Saturday morning he would visit President Katerina Sakellaropoulou to request the dissolution of parliament in preparation for elections. [AMNA]