SYRIZA issues statement excluding Katrougalos from running in Sunday’s elections

Main opposition party SYRIZA announced on Thursday that MP George Katrougalos would not be running in national elections on Sunday, following statements he made in a television interview.

On Wednesday, according to media reports, Katrougalos insinuated that SYRIZA planned to link insurance contributions to income level for both wage earners and freelancers. The statements resulted in strong criticism including from the government spokesman.

In its statement, SYRIZA said that “the middle class, following great sacrifices, paid a high price for the crisis and the arrogant policies of (Prime Minister Kyriakos) Mitsotakis, who did not care. Therefore, the middle class has a right to a lesser burden” financially.

“SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance’s Contract for Change is absolutely clear as to this,” it added without naming the MP. “It is our collective dream, our ethical obligation, committing us to implementing it. Anybody who deviates from the Contract for Change, either consciously or by mistake, exempts himself from the collective effort toward the great change.”

Before SYRIZA sent its statement, the former labor minister issued his own statement, explaining he had clarified that he was referring to personal principles, not to SYRIZA’s policy statements. He added that he “fully assumes the political responsibility for my statements yesterday and am withdrawing from the electoral battle.”

He accused ruling New Democracy of misleading the public about a so-called secret SYRIZA agenda, and said, “The Left always speaks the truth. If there were a secret agenda, would I be voluntarily revealing it two days before elections?”

Ministry of Interior

George Katrougalos’ candidacy in the upcoming elections remains valid, said sources at the Ministry of the Interior on Thursday evening.

“It remains in effect, given the fact that his candidacy was officially announced by the Supreme Court, therefore he has the right to surrender his parliamentary seat if he is elected,” noted the ministry’s Directorate of Elections. [AMNA]