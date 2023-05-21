Political leaders pledge more social fairness as they cast ballots in Greece’s legislative elections

Political leaders participated in Greece’s legislative elections on Sunday, sharing a common vision for greater equality and social justice.

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou emphasized the importance of voter engagement after casting her ballot in Athens. Expressing her hope for widespread participation, she stated, “I hope and wish that we have the widest participation. It would be the best moment for democracy.”

Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the leader of New Democracy, highlighted the elections’ significance in shaping the country’s future. Following his vote in the northern suburb of Kifissia, he said, “Today we vote for the future. Today the responsibility of governing the country has been passed on to you, the people, but I am certain that an even better day will dawn for our country.”

Mitsotakis, who is seeking a fresh four-year term, shared his aspirations for higher wages, a society with reduced inequalities, improved job opportunities, an efficient healthcare system, and greater fairness.

Alexis Tsipras, the leader of the left-wing SYRIZA party, called on Greeks to exercise their power to redirect the country’s path. He emphasized the potential for a progressive coalition government, stating, “Greeks hold the ability to fulfill the majority’s will and change the course of the country… to pave the way for a progressive coalition government.”

Tsipras, who voted in the downtown Kypseli neighborhood, urged leaving behind a challenging period marked by inequality, injustice, job insecurity, foreclosures, indignity for pensioners, and the marginalization of young people. He stressed the need to abandon a self-righteous government that fails to address the majority’s needs.

PASOK chief Nikos Androulakis, who voted in a makeshift polling station in the earthquake-stricken town of Arkalochori on the island of Crete, called on Greeks to move beyond the prevailing “toxicity” in the country’s political landscape. He appealed to every Greek citizen to support the Socialists’ endeavor, pledging to fight for a robust welfare state that reduces inequalities.

Androulakis emphasized the importance of accessible public education, universal healthcare, and sustainable growth that respects the environment. He urged citizens to reject polarization and the disregard for their real problems, advocating instead for a united and solution-oriented approach.

Sunday’s election is unlikely to produce a clear winner. If Greece’s fractious political parties fail to form a coalition, a second round of voting is expected to take place in early July.