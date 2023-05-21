Greeks head to polls | Live blog

A man comes out after casting his vote at a polling station, during the general election, in Athens, Greece, May 21, 2023. [Louiza Vradi/Reuters]

Greeks are casting their ballots today to elect a government for a term of four years. Opinion polls show incumbent Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ conservative New Democracy ahead of its main challenger, Alexis Tsipras’ leftist SYRIZA party. However, a new election system based on a simple proportional system and the parties’ apparent unwillingness to cooperate means that a second round of voting in July is all but certain. Follow our live blog for the most up-to-date news and developments as the voting process unfolds and results begin to emerge.