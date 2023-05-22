NEWS

Menendez: F-35s ‘are coming’

US Senator Robert Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said at the weekend that the approvals for the acquisition of F-35 fighter jets by Greece have been given, “so they are coming.” 

Speaking at the Hellenic Federation in New York, which honored him with the 3rd Ionian Medal of Honor, Menendez expressed the hope that after the elections in Turkey and Greece there will be a different attitude in favor of peace. 

Things, he said, will be better after the elections, adding that Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has stressed that he is willing to meet his Turkish counterpart provided there is mutual respect, peace and security.

US Defense

