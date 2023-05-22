Greek Solution chief Velopoulos hails election results

Greek Solution chief Kyriakos Velopoulos has hailed the results of Sunday’s legislative elections, which saw his pro-Russian nationalist party enter Parliament with nearly 4.5 percent of the vote.

“We have been through fire and hurricane,” he told journalists after the release of provisional results late Sunday.

“We stood tall and continued to fight. We will continue to honor the vote of the Greek people. We haven’t betrayed anyone; we are the only Greek patriotic party. We have proven it, and we will continue to prove it every day. Thank you all once again, from the depths of our souls,” he said.

Velopoulos also criticized pollsters for allegedly downplaying the influence of Greek Solution, which, according to official results, won 16 seats in parliament.

“We emerged unscathed because that’s how Greeks are,” he said.