Greece’s ‘Erdoganization’ now complete, says Varoufakis

The “Erdoganization and Orbanization of Greece is now complete,” former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis said, in his first reaction to the election results that saw his MeRA25 party limp in 8th place and lose its presence in parliament.

Referring to Prime Minister and New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Varoufakis said, “Mitsotakis Ltd served a crushing defeat,” which he attributed mostly to “the SYRIZA leadership,” which rejected an offer proposed two years ago to collaborate on a campaign.

That decision had resulted “in this unbelievable tsunami of conservatism,” the MeRA25 leader said.

Varoufakis said that his party would examine the result critically and unsparingly as it wanted to honor the voters who believed in MeRA25 and came out to vote.

“Whether you agree or disagree, you must concede that the party’s cohesive ruling program is a really interesting and useful program, a contribution to the public dialog,” he noted, adding that the program will be reviewed and tabled again.

Asked whether he would collaborate with other parties in the next general election, Varoufakis said: “Under no circumstances. You know very well that during elections there are no options for a programmatic agreement – we have rejected short-term agreements from the very start.” [AMNA]