NEWS

Dendias, Albanian counterpart discuss the jailing of ethnic Greek mayor

Greece's Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, center, speaks with Poland's Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, second left, and Latvia's Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics, right, during a round table meeting of EU foreign ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, Monday, May 22, 2023. [Virginia Mayo/AP]

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias discussed on Monday the jailing of an elected ethnic Greek mayor with his Albanian counterpart Olta Xhacka, during a meeting in Brussels, the foreign ministry said. 

Fredi Beleri is in custody after he was detained by Albanian police two days before the elections on charges of vote-buying. While in jail, he emerged victorious over his opponent Jorgo Goro, who had the backing of the Edi Rama government, in the race for the mayor of Himara in Albania’s local elections.

 

