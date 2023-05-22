NEWS

Mitsotakis returns government mandate to President

[InTime News]

Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke with President Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Monday evening to return the mandate to form a government having been instructed to do so earlier the same day.

“Mitsotakis repeated that he does not believe that the pre-conditions are there to form a government from the current seating of Parliament and he is willing to return the mandate this evening. He also spoke with the leaders of the other parties and said that the government will suggest accelerating the formation and dissolution of the new Parliament to conduct new parliamentary elections on June 25,” said an announcement released by his office.

