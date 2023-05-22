NEWS

Mitsotakis to receive mandate to form coalition gov’t

Mitsotakis to receive mandate to form coalition gov’t
[InTime News]

As leader of the first party, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will be handed an official mandate to try to form a coalition government by President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

The prime minister is expected to be received by president at 12.30 p.m. in the Presidential Palace.

Earlier, the president was presented with the official results by Parliamentary Speaker Kostas Tasoulas, who received them from the caretake interior minister, Kalliopi Spanou.

Under the three-day mandate, Mitsotakis can negotiate with other parties to try to form a coalition.

If the talks fail, the second and third parties – SYRIZA followed by socialist PASOK – each get a three-day mandate as well.

Should no party succeed in forming a coalition, Sakellaropoulou will appoint a caretaker government to take the country to a new vote about a month later.

New Democracy sources have indicated that the second election would take place on June 25.

Elections Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Former transport minister Karamanlis set for re-election
NEWS

Former transport minister Karamanlis set for re-election

PASOK sees chance to regain status as main opposition at SYRIZA’s expense
NEWS

PASOK sees chance to regain status as main opposition at SYRIZA’s expense

Greece’s center-right in landslide election victory, but will need new vote to form government
NEWS

Greece’s center-right in landslide election victory, but will need new vote to form government

Expert sees ‘devastating’ election result for SYRIZA, cautions over lack of scrutiny on government
NEWS

Expert sees ‘devastating’ election result for SYRIZA, cautions over lack of scrutiny on government

Surprise performance for two minor parties
NEWS

Surprise performance for two minor parties

Communist Party increases strength in working-class districts and urban centers
NEWS

Communist Party increases strength in working-class districts and urban centers