Former transport minister Karamanlis set for re-election

Kostas A. Karamanlis, who resigned as transport minister following the tragic train collision in Tempe in February, appears to be on track for re-election as an MP in Serres, northern Greece.

According to the latest data from the Interior Ministry, with the majority of votes counted, New Democracy is leading in Serres, a five-seat constituency, with just under 47 percent of the vote.

Meanwhile, Karamanlis has garnered more than 23,178 votes, placing him ahead of his closest rival and party colleague Anastasios (Tassos) Chatzivasileiou, who has secured 22,632 votes. The SYRIZA candidate, party leader Alexis Tsipras, is significantly behind with 16,377 votes.

“Beyond the great joy for the historic victory of our party, I cannot hide my deep emotion for the resounding response given by the people of Serres to the relentless personal attacks I was subjected to,” said Karamanlis in a statement.