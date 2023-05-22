NEWS

Former transport minister Karamanlis set for re-election

Former transport minister Karamanlis set for re-election
File photo.

Kostas A. Karamanlis, who resigned as transport minister following the tragic train collision in Tempe in February, appears to be on track for re-election as an MP in Serres, northern Greece.

According to the latest data from the Interior Ministry, with the majority of votes counted, New Democracy is leading in Serres, a five-seat constituency, with just under 47 percent of the vote.

Meanwhile, Karamanlis has garnered more than 23,178 votes, placing him ahead of his closest rival and party colleague Anastasios (Tassos) Chatzivasileiou, who has secured 22,632 votes. The SYRIZA candidate, party leader Alexis Tsipras, is significantly behind with 16,377 votes.

“Beyond the great joy for the historic victory of our party, I cannot hide my deep emotion for the resounding response given by the people of Serres to the relentless personal attacks I was subjected to,” said Karamanlis in a statement.

Politics Elections

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
PASOK sees chance to regain status as main opposition at SYRIZA’s expense
NEWS

PASOK sees chance to regain status as main opposition at SYRIZA’s expense

Greece’s center-right in landslide election victory, but will need new vote to form government
NEWS

Greece’s center-right in landslide election victory, but will need new vote to form government

Expert sees ‘devastating’ election result for SYRIZA, cautions over lack of scrutiny on government
NEWS

Expert sees ‘devastating’ election result for SYRIZA, cautions over lack of scrutiny on government

Surprise performance for two minor parties
NEWS

Surprise performance for two minor parties

Communist Party increases strength in working-class districts and urban centers
NEWS

Communist Party increases strength in working-class districts and urban centers

After no outright victory, Greek PM to get mandate for coalition
NEWS

After no outright victory, Greek PM to get mandate for coalition