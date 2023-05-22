NEWS

Athens decries extension of Himara mayor’s detention

Athens decries extension of Himara mayor’s detention

The extension of the detention of Fredi Beleri, the recently elected ethnic Greece mayor of Himara in Albania, “is contrary to the common sense of justice and the European concept of the rule of law,” the Greek Foreign Ministry underlined in a statement on Monday.

The issue concerning Beleri, who remains in custody in Albania for more than 10 days, was raised by Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias during a meeting with his Albanian counterpart, Olta Xatska, on the sidelines of Monday’s Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels.

His detainment has strained ties between Athens and Tirana. Beleri was arrested just two days before local elections in Albania on charges of vote-buying. Beleri’s candidacy, as the president of the local branch of Omonia, had garnered support from the Greek Minority Unity for Human Rights Party (known as KEAD in Greece) and Omonia, as well as the opposition coalition led by the Democratic Party, headed by former Prime Minister Sali Berisha, and the left-wing Freedom Party, led by former President Ilir Meta.

Throughout his campaign, Beleri had faced vehement attacks from both sections of the media and Prime Minister Edi Rama. Athens has the issue could hinder Albania’s European Union aspirations.

Diplomacy Albania

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Dendias, Albanian counterpart discuss the jailing of ethnic Greek mayor
NEWS

Dendias, Albanian counterpart discuss the jailing of ethnic Greek mayor

Decision on Beleri’s detention expected Monday
NEWS

Decision on Beleri’s detention expected Monday

Interventions to tone down rhetoric 
GREEK-ALBANIA TENSION 

Interventions to tone down rhetoric 

FM calls for release of Himare mayor
NEWS

FM calls for release of Himare mayor

Foreign Ministry secretary-general to visit Albania
NEWS

Foreign Ministry secretary-general to visit Albania

Albania’s EU prospects depend on respecting the rights of its ethnic Greek minority says PM
NEWS

Albania’s EU prospects depend on respecting the rights of its ethnic Greek minority says PM