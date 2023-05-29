PASOK leader vows risk-free change ahead of June 25 vote

Nikos Androulakis, the leader of PASOK, which came third in the May 21 elections, addressed the party’s central political committee and new parliamentary group on Sunday. The meeting was attended by candidates and PASOK officials from all parts of Greece. Androulakis expressed his confidence and rallied support for another successful election outcome for his socialist party in the upcoming elections on June 25.

Presenting the party’s central slogan, “Change with Security,” Androulakis emphasized that this demand was a reflection of the Greek people’s voice, and PASOK had a responsibility to heed it. However, he stressed that the call for change should not entail blindly leaping into the unknown or engaging in reckless experimentation divorced from the current reality.

Androulakis pledged PASOK’s commitment to be present “every day,” stating that their political efforts would extend beyond parliament and extend into all aspects of social life. The goal was to create a better life with increased opportunities for all citizens.

Reflecting on the results of the May 21 elections, Androulakis pointed out that the real risk was not a fragile government but the potential absolute power wielded by New Democracy. He urged voters to provide PASOK with the strength to serve as a strong, reliable progressive force against the conservatism embodied by New Democracy and its leader, Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Androulakis reiterated his stance on forming a coalition government with New Democracy, categorically ruling it out. He also criticized the main opposition party, SYRIZA, for making promises that were unrealistic and impractical.

Furthermore, Androulakis accused New Democracy of concealing the consequences of its policies and warned against an “out-of-control government” and the interests that support it. He assured that PASOK, as a progressive and policy-oriented party firmly grounded in institutions, would provide an effective opposition.

“I promised unity, renewal, and political independence. We have achieved them… You are the modern center-left, dedicated to serving every Greek citizen with consistency and reliability. PASOK has always been and remains the true expression of the center-left,” Androulakis declared, emphasizing the party’s commitment to its principles. [AMNA]