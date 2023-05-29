New Democracy leader calls for ‘strong mandate’ in upcoming elections

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis has urged voters to provide his conservative party with a “strong mandate” in the upcoming elections on June 25, emphasizing the importance of a robust government to effectively execute their policy program.

In an interview with Mega TV on Monday morning, Mitsotakis stated, “A strong government is a prerequisite for implementing our program. It is possible that the threshold for an absolute majority will increase with the reinforced proportional representation system. I am seeking a strong mandate for a stable government.”

“Nobody would want a fragile government,” he added.

Although New Democracy won a landslide victory, it fell short of securing an overall majority in the election on May 21, which was held under the simple proportional representation voting system. The next election will be contested under a reinforced proportional representation system, which provides bonus seats in Parliament.

“The ballot box is empty at the moment. I believe there is no substantial reason [for a voter] to change their decision within four weeks. A stable government is necessary to make significant changes,” Mitsotakis said.