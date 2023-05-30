NEWS

Perama workers strike after deadly accident

Workers at the Perama shipyard repair zone called a 24-hour strike and rally at the main gate of Perama on Tuesday following the deadly accident that killed a 47-year-old crane vehicle operator and seriously injured two other workers.

The union spoke of insufficient protection measures and unacceptable working conditions, asking for the intensification of inspections to ensure compliance with health and safety regulations.

It also called for the immediate declaration of the local contract for shipbuilding repair work as mandatory for all companies in the sector by the labour ministry and its application in all workplaces.

The causes and circumstances of Monday’s labor accident in Perama are being investigated, the Hellenic Labour Inspectorate said in a statement on Monday evening.

