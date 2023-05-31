Anti-Money Laundering Authority orders freezing of NGO head’s assets

The head of Greece’s Anti-Money Laundering Authority ordered on Wednesday the freezing of all assets of human rights activist Panayote Dimitras, following an investigation into his activities.

According to the authority’s investigation, the funding he received, mainly from the EU, to support human rights causes was used for other purposes than those claimed.

Besides Dimitras’ personal bank accounts, safe deposit boxes and similar assets, the decision also affects all assets of the non-governmental organizations (NGOs) headed by him.

The inquiry’s conclusions have already been forwarded to the head of the Athens First Instance Prosecutor’s Office, Antonis Eleftherianos, who is expected to bring criminal charges against him.

Dimitras, who co-founded the Greek Helsinki Monitor (GHM) in 1993, is known for launching a barrage of lawsuits against judges, prosecutors, journalists and well-known personalities, for alleged racism and homophobia.

