NEWS

Anti-Money Laundering Authority orders freezing of NGO head’s assets

Anti-Money Laundering Authority orders freezing of NGO head’s assets
[Intime News]

The head of Greece’s Anti-Money Laundering Authority ordered on Wednesday the freezing of all assets of human rights activist Panayote Dimitras, following an investigation into his activities.

According to the authority’s investigation, the funding he received, mainly from the EU, to support human rights causes was used for other purposes than those claimed.

Besides Dimitras’ personal bank accounts, safe deposit boxes and similar assets, the decision also affects all assets of the non-governmental organizations (NGOs) headed by him.

The inquiry’s conclusions have already been forwarded to the head of the Athens First Instance Prosecutor’s Office, Antonis Eleftherianos, who is expected to bring criminal charges against him.

Dimitras, who co-founded the Greek Helsinki Monitor (GHM) in 1993, is known for launching a barrage of lawsuits against judges, prosecutors, journalists and well-known personalities, for alleged racism and homophobia.
 

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Prosecutor seeks guilty verdict for anti-vaxxers over headmaster abduction
NEWS

Prosecutor seeks guilty verdict for anti-vaxxers over headmaster abduction

Sports rivalry spurs stabbing attack
NEWS

Sports rivalry spurs stabbing attack

Border guards found to be on the take
NEWS

Border guards found to be on the take

Worst cyberattack in Greece disrupts high school exams, causes political spat
NEWS

Worst cyberattack in Greece disrupts high school exams, causes political spat

Top prosecutor orders probe into cyberattack targeting exam platform
NEWS

Top prosecutor orders probe into cyberattack targeting exam platform

Committee votes to waiver immunity of MEP Alexis Georgoulis
NEWS

Committee votes to waiver immunity of MEP Alexis Georgoulis